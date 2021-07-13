Great Yorkshire Show welcomes visitors for the third day

Play video

Video report from day one of the Great Yorkshire Show by Chris Kiddey

The Great Yorkshire Show welcomed visitors back for the third day since it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The sell-out event, which normally take places over three days, has been extended to four days to ensure it can go ahead safely in line with strict government covid guidelines.

This year capacity has been limited to a maximum of 26,000 people a day instead of the usual 45,000 people.

A total of 104,000 visitors over the week will be able to enjoy the sights and sounds of what is the region's largest celebration of farming, food and country life.

Some of the best animals in the country will be going head to head with waiting lists for sheep pens, record numbers for poultry and some of the best show jumpers in the UK competing.

Jon Mitchell has been taking in the sights and sounds of the show which runs until Friday.

