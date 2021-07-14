Play video

Video report by James Webster

Businesses and bus companies across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are encouraging people to continue wearing face coverings from July 19.

The legal requirement to wear masks in indoor settings will end on Monday when England moves to stage four of its roadmap out of lockdown, however, the government has said they will be recommended in crowded settings.

The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, has said that masks will be mandatory in indoor bus stations, whilst East Yorkshire Buses is encouraging all passengers to wear face coverings onboard, particularly during busy times.

Ben Gilligan, the area director for East Yorkshire Buses, said: "All we'd say to our customers is please be considerate as many people have been throughout the last few months and we do hope that continues.

"Because really, we don't want conflict onboard our buses, we've been very fortunate that it hasn't caused us major, major problems in the last few months and we do hope that will continue."

He added: "Most people are only on the bus 15 or 20 minutes. It's not a long time to have to wear one and that's why we are encouraging people to keep on wearing them just to add that extra safety during this time when the case rate is as high as it is."

Lockdown rules in England: What's changing from July 19 What will happen to social distancing and the rule of six? The 'one metre plus' rule will be scrapped entirely on July 19. However, some guidance to maintain social distancing in certain situations will remain in place of the legal restrictions. Social distancing guidance will continue if someone is Covid positive and self-isolating, or in airports, or other ports of entry, to avoid travellers arriving from amber or red-list countries mixing with those from green list areas. Limits on social contact in England will disappear, meaning the end of the rule of six indoors and the limit of 30 people for outdoor gatherings. Will I still need to wear a face mask? There will be no legal requirements to wear face coverings in the final step of unlocking - but guidance will still encourage using masks in some settings, including hospitals, healthcare settings and in crowded enclosed public spaces. Will the working from home guidance change? The guidance on working from home will go. It's ultimately down to employers to decide whether to keep staff at home or in the office, but the government say employers are able to plan the return of staff to the workplace. What about weddings and funerals? The current limits on numbers of people who can attend weddings, funerals and other life events will end on July 19. What's happening in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland? The changes to Covid rules announced by Boris Johnson, only impact England and will not change regulations in Northern Ireland, Wales or Scotland. The Welsh Government “would like to move together” with other parts of the UK in lifting coronavirus restrictions but will only do so if it is “right for Wales”, health minister Eluned Morgan said on Monday 5 July. The Scottish government delayed further wide-scale reopening to July 19 when they have planned for all areas to move to level 0. They are aiming to lift all major restrictions in Scotland by August 9. In Northern Ireland, some significant restrictions have already been eased including allowing the resumption of live music and the lifting of caps on organised outdoor gatherings. Regulations will be reviewed on or before July 8. Back to top

The Mayor of South Yorkshire, Dan Jarvis MP, has also said that masks will be mandatory in indoor bus stations and interchanges that are operated by the Sheffield City Region combined authority.

Mr Jarvis said: "With Covid case numbers continuing to rise rapidly, now is not the time to remove the legal requirement to wear face masks on public transport and in enclosed public spaces.

"This why from Monday, at the bus stations and interchanges we control in South Yorkshire, wearing face coverings will continue to be mandatory.

"We wear masks to protect each other from the virus, and the mixed messages from this government risks making public transport a no-go area for the vulnerable and young people who haven’t yet had both vaccinations."

The Jorvik Viking Centre in York is also asking members of the public to continue wearing masks and to social distance after July 19.

Sarah Maltby, Director of Attractions at the Jorvik, said: "We are incredibly proud of being an inclusive attraction, and as such, we want visitors who might worry about the lifting of restrictions - including the Immuno-suppressed, vulnerable people and those who have not yet been vaccinated - to feel safe when visiting.

"It also provides a degree of reassurance for our staff, who come face-to-face with thousands of visitors each day, that we are doing all we can to keep them safe, whilst still offering our experiences to local people and tourists alike."

Tim Fielding, Hull's Deputy Director of Public Health, said that it was right that masks continued to be worn in certain settings.

"We are absolutely not out of this yet," he said.

"We are going to see cases get worse before they get better. People are still at risk of getting it and of getting poorly from it and so the really strong message both to members of the public and particularly to businesses as well is to proceed with caution."