Dozens line streets to say final goodbye to Lincolnshire mother and son

Dozens of people lined the streets of Chapel St Leonards today to pay their respects to Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson, as their funeral took place.

Bethany, 26, and Darren - also known as DJ - died at their home in Louth in May. Daniel Boulton, 29, has been charged with their murders.

Bethany grew up in Chapel St Leonards and today friends, family and members of the community gathered in the village as the funeral cortège passed through before continuing on to a service at Alford Crematorium.

The funeral procession went through Chapel St Leonards. Credit: ITV News

Among those lining the route was family friend Sandy Wood, who said it was important for the close-knit community to come together and remember Bethany and DJ and to show support for their family, who are well known in the area.

She said: "As a community, we've always been very tight, very close, and there are a group of families who have been here for generations who are like family to each other. When something like this happens, things will never be the same, but all we can do is support each other and support them.

"We've shared memories, we blew bubbles for DJ, and I think everyone who has come here today just wants to show the family that we're there for them."

Many mourners dressed in purple, Bethany's favourite colour as well as Chelsea colours in tribute to DJ, who was a big football fan.

The family asked that rather than sending flowers, mourners donate to either DJ's school (Eresby School) or to a new charity set up in their memory.