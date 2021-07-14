Hull man jailed for 20 years over historical sexual offences

A man from Hull has been jailed for 20 years after being charged with 11 counts of historical indecent assault and rape against a child.

Anthony Bielby, aged 65, was sentenced on Monday, July 12 after a jury reached a unanimous guilty verdict following a week-long trial.

Bielby had pleaded not guilty and the court heard that he systematically abused his victim and preyed on her vulnerabilities from a young age.

Detective Constable Clare Allen, from Humberside Police, said: "The journey to court has been a really difficult one for the victim in this case and I sincerely hope that the unanimous guilty verdicts for all of the offences and the 20-year sentence imposed to Bielby will help in healing the wounds which his despicable actions have caused.

"I know that does not take away the pain and hurt he has caused but, I hope this sentence will provide his victim with some comfort in knowing that nobody else will come to harm at the hands of this man

"I would like to provide reassurance to anyone who may have suffered sexual abuse, if you come to us we will listen to and support you and act against those responsible."

Anyone who has been a victim of rape or sexual assault is asked to contact police on 101, 999 in an emergency or to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.