Josh Warrington to fight Mauricio Lara at Headingley Stadium

Leeds' boxer Josh Warrington is to fight Mauricio Lara at Headingley Stadium on September 4.

The fight will be a rematch of their bout at Wembley Stadium in February when Lara beat Warrington in a shock ninth-round knockout.

Warrington had not lost before the fight and held the IBF Featherweight Title from 2018-2021.

The fight was announced on Twitter by Warrington's promoter Eddie Hearn.

Irish fighter Katie Taylor will also be on the card at Headingley, with Doncaster fighter Maxi Hughes opening the night by fighting Jovanni Straffon.