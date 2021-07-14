A forensic investigation into a human foot found in North East Lincolnshire has led detectives to believe it may have been medical waste from a clinical procedure.

The severed foot was found on a footpath in April 2019 in New Waltham - no match has been found for the foot despite forensic testing and DNA analysis.

Police are now appealing for any women in Humberside and Lincolnshire who has had their foot removed as part of a medical procedure since 2014 to contact them.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis, Senior Investigating Officer in the case said: "A team of detectives have been working tirelessly to ascertain the identity of the individual and to determine how the body part came to be on the path.

"One line of our enquiry is that the foot may have been clinical waste from a medical procedure. This line of enquiry cannot be ruled out without a full and thorough investigation.

"Although this must seem a very strange request we are now appealing for any female in the Humberside Police Force area and Lincolnshire that has had a medical procedure to remove her left foot since 2014 to contact us.

"The NHS have been able to provide certain information in relation to historical surgeries but this would not include any private medical procedures, so by issuing this appeal now we are hoping to rule out anyone within this category of patient."