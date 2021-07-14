The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, has said that face coverings will remain mandatory in indoor bus stations in the county from Monday.

Ms Brabin has also urged people to keep wearing masks on all public transport networks, despite the fact that the government has said it will no longer be a legal requirement from July 19.

The mayor said that she has made the decision to support vulnerable people using public transport in the region and said that over 70% of people support the wearing of masks in public.

She said: "The past 18 months has been incredibly hard for our West Yorkshire communities - no more so than for the vulnerable and for people who have tragically lost loved ones.

"This is why, today I am urging people across the region to wear a face mask on all of our public transport networks.

"I hope this will give encouragement to those who are vulnerable – such as those using public transport to attended chemotherapy appointments – to continue to travel on public transport."

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has said that face masks will still be required to use public transport in the capital - a power that Ms Brabin does not have in West Yorkshire as transport is not publically owned.

The government has said that it is "expected" and "recommended" that people continue to wear masks in crowded indoor settings after Monday.

The Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the House of Commons on Monday: "If you’re on public transport, let’s say a very crowded Tube, I think it would be sensible to wear a mask – not least for respect for others."