West Yorkshire Mayor announces face coverings to remain mandatory in bus stations
The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, has said that face coverings will remain mandatory in indoor bus stations in the county from Monday.
Ms Brabin has also urged people to keep wearing masks on all public transport networks, despite the fact that the government has said it will no longer be a legal requirement from July 19.
The mayor said that she has made the decision to support vulnerable people using public transport in the region and said that over 70% of people support the wearing of masks in public.
She said: "The past 18 months has been incredibly hard for our West Yorkshire communities - no more so than for the vulnerable and for people who have tragically lost loved ones.
"This is why, today I am urging people across the region to wear a face mask on all of our public transport networks.
"I hope this will give encouragement to those who are vulnerable – such as those using public transport to attended chemotherapy appointments – to continue to travel on public transport."
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has said that face masks will still be required to use public transport in the capital - a power that Ms Brabin does not have in West Yorkshire as transport is not publically owned.
The government has said that it is "expected" and "recommended" that people continue to wear masks in crowded indoor settings after Monday.
The Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the House of Commons on Monday: "If you’re on public transport, let’s say a very crowded Tube, I think it would be sensible to wear a mask – not least for respect for others."
Lockdown rules in England: What's changing from July 19
Will I still need to wear a face mask?
Will I still need to wear a face mask?
There will be no legal requirements to wear face coverings in the final step of unlocking - but guidance will still encourage using masks in some settings, including hospitals, healthcare settings and in crowded enclosed public spaces.
Will the working from home guidance change?
Will the working from home guidance change?
The guidance on working from home will go. It's ultimately down to employers to decide whether to keep staff at home or in the office, but the government say employers are able to plan the return of staff to the workplace.
What about weddings and funerals?
What about weddings and funerals?
The current limits on numbers of people who can attend weddings, funerals and other life events will end on July 19.
What's happening in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland?
What's happening in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland?
The changes to Covid rules announced by Boris Johnson, only impact England and will not change regulations in Northern Ireland, Wales or Scotland.
The Welsh Government “would like to move together” with other parts of the UK in lifting coronavirus restrictions but will only do so if it is “right for Wales”, health minister Eluned Morgan said on Monday 5 July.
The Scottish government delayed further wide-scale reopening to July 19 when they have planned for all areas to move to level 0. They are aiming to lift all major restrictions in Scotland by August 9.
In Northern Ireland, some significant restrictions have already been eased including allowing the resumption of live music and the lifting of caps on organised outdoor gatherings. Regulations will be reviewed on or before July 8.