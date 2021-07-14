Woman, 20, arrested on suspicion of murder of 21-year-old man in Boston

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 21-year-old man who was found with serious stab wounds in Boston.

Police were called to an address on Portland street today (July 14th) and despite the efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman remains in police custody and investigations are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn from East Midlands Special Operations Unit said: “We are appealing for anyone with any information, no matter how small, to please come forward and get in touch with us. If you have any information that can assist with our investigation, please call 101 quoting incident 169 of July 14th.