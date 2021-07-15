Animal rights group blockade Scunthorpe burger factory over McDonald links

The animal rights group 'Animal Rebellion' has set up a blockade at McDonald's only burger factory in Scunthorpe.

Protestors have set up camp at the OSI Food Solutions factory using trucks, tents and bamboo structures; some protestors have also got onto the roof of the factory.

The group want the fast-food chain to move to a plant-based menu by 2025 and have previously set up blockades at McDonald's distribution centres.

Animal Rebellion says the factory produces three million burgers a day.

Credit: Animal Rebellion

Humberside Police have said they are in attendance "to allow people to go about their lawful business and to protect the right of individuals to take part and exercise their right to peaceful protest".

Police have estimated that around 50 people are currently at the site.

The group have said they will stay at the site for "as long as it takes until McDonald's commits towards a plant-based menu".

Police are at the scene of the protest. Credit: MEN Media

It added it would end the blockade if McDonald's made a commitment to "becoming 20% plant-based within one year".

Police have said that roads into the industrial estate remain unaffected and that they are liaising with representatives from all sides to address concerns.

A spokesperson said: "We are committed to fulfilling our duty to protect the human rights of all the groups and individuals with an interest in this situation."

McDonald's and OSI Food Solutions have both been approached for comment.