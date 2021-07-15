Great Yorkshire Show gets Royal seal of approval

The Great Yorkshire Show welcomed some Royal visitors today as Prince Charles and Camilla arrived at the Harrogate show ground this morning.

The royal couple were greeted by staff and stewards and shown around the event which is one of the biggest in the farming calendar.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visited the stands and livestock areas and took time out to talk to many of the exhibitors and show goers.

For Phoebe Richardson who was born in lockdown it was an extra special occasion - because - while she might not remember it in years to come - today was the day that a prince took her by the hand.

Phoebe's parents Hannah and Ashley Richardson said it will probably be their daughters first memory.

Play video

Great Yorkshire Show Royal Visit in pictures

The Royal couple chat to exhibitors at the Garden Show Credit: PA

Prince Charles admires the cattle

The Duchess of Cornwall speaks to a young boy making a wand at the 'Discovery Centre' Credit: PA

Prince Charles gets a closer look at the sheep during his visit

The Duchess of Cornwall strokes a young owl Credit: PA