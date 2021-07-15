Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust says masks and social distancing to continue

Leeds Teaching Hospitals have said that patients, staff and anyone working with the trust is being asked to continue wearing a mask and socially distance after July 19.

The rules will apply at Leeds General Infirmary, St James' University Hospital, Chapel Allerton, Seacroft and Wharfedale hospitals - the Trust have said that the measures are to protect vulnerable people from the delta variant of Covid-19.

Dr Phil Smith, Chief Medical Officer at Leeds Teaching Hospitals said: "We’re incredibly thankful for the support the public and our patients have given us over the past 15 months.

"We recognise that keeping our guidance in place must feel strange for people as we all return to a more ‘normal’ life, but with highly transmissible strains of the virus in circulation, in addition to our patients’ vulnerability, there will be no change to our current guidance.

"We are calling on the public to keep supporting us so that we can keep vulnerable patients safe."

Lockdown rules in England: What's changing from July 19 What will happen to social distancing and the rule of six? The 'one metre plus' rule will be scrapped entirely on July 19. However, some guidance to maintain social distancing in certain situations will remain in place of the legal restrictions. Social distancing guidance will continue if someone is Covid positive and self-isolating, or in airports, or other ports of entry, to avoid travellers arriving from amber or red-list countries mixing with those from green list areas. Limits on social contact in England will disappear, meaning the end of the rule of six indoors and the limit of 30 people for outdoor gatherings. Will I still need to wear a face mask? There will be no legal requirements to wear face coverings in the final step of unlocking - but guidance will still encourage using masks in some settings, including hospitals, healthcare settings and in crowded enclosed public spaces. Will the working from home guidance change? The guidance on working from home will go. It's ultimately down to employers to decide whether to keep staff at home or in the office, but the government say employers are able to plan the return of staff to the workplace. What about weddings and funerals? The current limits on numbers of people who can attend weddings, funerals and other life events will end on July 19. What's happening in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland? The changes to Covid rules announced by Boris Johnson, only impact England and will not change regulations in Northern Ireland, Wales or Scotland. The Welsh Government “would like to move together” with other parts of the UK in lifting coronavirus restrictions but will only do so if it is “right for Wales”, health minister Eluned Morgan said on Monday 5 July. The Scottish government delayed further wide-scale reopening to July 19 when they have planned for all areas to move to level 0. They are aiming to lift all major restrictions in Scotland by August 9. In Northern Ireland, some significant restrictions have already been eased including allowing the resumption of live music and the lifting of caps on organised outdoor gatherings. Regulations will be reviewed on or before July 8. Back to top

The current rate of infection in Leeds is 564.7 per 100,000, which is almost twice the national average of 287 per 100,000.

Case rates are also high in other parts of West Yorkshire, with Wakefield having a case rate of 630 per 100,000.

Dr Amir Khan is encouraging people to wear masks indoors after July 19

Lisa Grant, Chief Nurse and Infection Prevention Control lead at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, said: "Covid is still at a higher rate in the local community than we would like and until infection rates come down, every visitor increases the risk of infection either coming into our hospital or going out with a visitor.

"If you or your loved one had a compromised immune system or were recovering after a serious operation, you would want us to do everything we could to keep them safe.

"Patients with these conditions are being treated in our hospitals every day, so we need to keep rules in place for a bit longer. Please bear with us and please keep helping us so that we can help you and your loved ones."

There will also be a restriction on visitors to the hospital and there will be limits to the number of people who can accompany others to appointments.

Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trus have implemented a similar policy, with Chief Executive, Chris Long, said: "Our priority remains the safety of our staff and patients and the need to stop the spread of Covid-19 throughout our hospitals.

"The virus is still circulating in our community and we are once again seeing a rise in hospital admissions, reflecting increasing infection rates in Hull and surrounding towns and villages.

"Restrictions will remain in force for now although we’ll be keeping them under constant review to make changes as soon as it’s safe to do so."

The case rate in Hull currently stands at 335 per 100,000.