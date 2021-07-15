Pleased as punch: Chatsworth welcomes arrival of rare breed foal

A rare breed foal more endangered than a giant panda has taken up residency at Chatsworth estate in Derbyshire.

Huxley who is a Suffolk Punch was born in April to mum Eugenie and is a significant addition to the estate's rare breeding programme.

The pair have now returned from the stud farm to the farmyard where they are charming visitors and employees alike.

Eugenie and Huxley

The Rare Breeds Survival Trust considers Suffolk Punch horses to be critically endangered.

There are fewer than 500 purebred Suffolk horses registered in the UK now, and Eugenie is one of only 72 female Suffolk punches.

Farmyard team member Rachel Kearsey said: “The farmyard team are thrilled to welcome back Eugenie and Huxley. Eugenie was pleased to return to the farmyard - whinnying with excitement when the trailer bought her back into the yard.

Huxley has been a huge hit with visitors. He was very shy to begin with but his cheeky personality is now showing through.”

Huxley and Eugenie spend their day in the bottom yard at the farmyard entrance and spend the evenings out in the farmyard paddocks.

Huxley enjoying the scenery at Chatsworth

Chatsworth Farmyard is home to a number of the country’s rarest breeds of livestock and equines, including Suffolk Punch horses, Shire horses, Albion cattle, Gloucestershire Old Spot pigs, Bagot goats and Cream Legbar chickens, with British Landrace pigs and Eriskay ponies.

Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) awarded RBST accreditation to Chatsworth Farmyard earlier this year, recognising its important contribution to the conservation of some the rarest livestock and equine breeds native to the UK.