Police investigating a sexual assault on a woman in her 20s in Sleaford are renewing their appeal for information.

The attack happened while the victim was walking along Mareham Pastures in the early hours of Monday 12th July.

This is understandably a concerning report. Specially trained officers are supporting the victim and we are working hard on several lines of enquiry. No arrests have been made at this stage. Detective Chief Inspector Reid Martin, Lincolnshire Police

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 00:00 and 03:00 and anyone who may have dashcam footage.

He added: “We appreciate that a report of this nature, whilst rare, is unsettling for the local community. There will be an increase in Police presence in the vicinity, and I would ask anyone walking in the area to please be vigilant.

I would urge anyone who may have any information, however insignificant they may think it to be, to contact us. Their information may prove crucial to our investigation."