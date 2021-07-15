Stunt rider's 'show stopping' proposal at Great Yorkshire Show

Play video

A couple from Goole had more reasons than most to celebrate the return of the Great Yorkshire Show after they got engaged live in front of thousands of spectators.

Ben Atkinson, who was performing in the Main Ring, got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend Georgie Jackson.

The couple who are both stunt riders with Atkinson Action Horses agreed to tie the knot in front of a delighted crowd.

The touching moment came on day two of the Show which has welcomed back visitors after a year's absence due to the pandemic.

The sell-out event opened on Tuesday, July 13, in Harrogate where 26,000 people are expected to descend each day until Friday.

Organisers have been working closely with North Yorkshire County Council Public Health and Harrogate Borough Council to ensure it could go ahead safely.

This means it is running at reduced capacity and extended opening times - from 8am to 6pm - to allow for social distancing and to avoid overcrowding.