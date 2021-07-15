Play video

Video report by Adam Fowler

Clinically extremely vulnerable people who have been shielding during the pandemic have spoken about their worries ahead of "freedom day" on July 19.

Nearly all coronavirus restrictions will be removed on Monday in England, including the removal of social distancing and mask-wearing indoors.

Ron Flewett from Torksey in West Lindsey has a chronic, progressive lung disease, he said: "Like all critically extremely vulnerable people, whether it's your lungs, your heart or cancer, if we get covid it could be fatal so I feel I have to go back into lockdown myself because I can't take the risk of going to a pub, to a restaurant with no-one wearing facemasks, I feel very vulnerable."

Many businesses and transport companies in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are encouraging people to carry on wearing masks, however, there will be no legal requirement for people to do so.

The rate of infection is higher in parts of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire than the national average, with places North East Lincolnshire having one of the highest case rates in England at 939 per 100,000 people.

Lockdown rules in England: What's changing from July 19 What will happen to social distancing and the rule of six? The 'one metre plus' rule will be scrapped entirely on July 19. However, some guidance to maintain social distancing in certain situations will remain in place of the legal restrictions. Social distancing guidance will continue if someone is Covid positive and self-isolating, or in airports, or other ports of entry, to avoid travellers arriving from amber or red-list countries mixing with those from green list areas. Limits on social contact in England will disappear, meaning the end of the rule of six indoors and the limit of 30 people for outdoor gatherings. Will I still need to wear a face mask? There will be no legal requirements to wear face coverings in the final step of unlocking - but guidance will still encourage using masks in some settings, including hospitals, healthcare settings and in crowded enclosed public spaces. Will the working from home guidance change? The guidance on working from home will go. It's ultimately down to employers to decide whether to keep staff at home or in the office, but the government say employers are able to plan the return of staff to the workplace. What about weddings and funerals? The current limits on numbers of people who can attend weddings, funerals and other life events will end on July 19. What's happening in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland? The changes to Covid rules announced by Boris Johnson, only impact England and will not change regulations in Northern Ireland, Wales or Scotland. The Welsh Government “would like to move together” with other parts of the UK in lifting coronavirus restrictions but will only do so if it is “right for Wales”, health minister Eluned Morgan said on Monday 5 July. The Scottish government delayed further wide-scale reopening to July 19 when they have planned for all areas to move to level 0. They are aiming to lift all major restrictions in Scotland by August 9. In Northern Ireland, some significant restrictions have already been eased including allowing the resumption of live music and the lifting of caps on organised outdoor gatherings. Regulations will be reviewed on or before July 8. Back to top

Dr Amir Khan said: "The vast majority of people are sensible and they do care about other people so will be wearing a mask where it's appropriate.

"But there is a small group of very vocal people who won't wear a mask and will be very proud not to wear a mask and actually they're not helping anyone else they are spreading the virus possibly and it's really important that we do stick together.

"If it was up to me I would mandate mask-wearing in indoor spaces but sadly it's not."

Play video

The charity Asthma UK & British Lung Foundation has also expressed concern about abandoning the safety measures that have been in place since the start of the pandemic.

Sarah Woolnough, from the organisation, said: "Many of our beneficiaries tell us they've barely left the house except to go to medical appointments and so suddenly being expected in many instances to return to work and to have no protection when they do things like go shopping or access health care is hugely concerning.

"Similarly, using public transport for example that's why we are calling for the continued wearing of face masks and people to take other sensible precautions."

The Department of Health & Social Care said: "The most effective form of protection, even for the most vulnerable, remains vaccination... Updated guidance for the clinically extremely vulnerable was also published this week and we continue to advise that the most vulnerable people should think about the extra precautions they may want to take."