York City Knights 1895 Cup Final at Wembley on Saturday is in doubt after their opponents Featherstone Rovers reported a number of Covid-19 cases.

Rovers have raised concerns that they may not have enough players available to play in the final, the RFL have waived the requirement for both teams to name their 21-man squad today because of the "unusual circumstances".

A group of players from the West Yorkshire based club will take additional precautions to ensure that they minimise any further risk of contracting the virus.

Both teams have said they are determined to make every effort to make sure the match is played this weekend.

If the match has to be postponed supporters will be able to have their tickets refunded.