Boston Murder: Woman charged with killing 21-year-old man

A woman has been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man in Boston on July 14.

Charlie Stevenson, aged 20, was arrested on Wednesday and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court later today (July 16).

The victim was found with stab wounds at a house on Portland Street in the town and died at the scene.

DCI Richard Myszczyszyn from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit said: "We are still appealing for information and I’d urge anybody who hasn’t yet contacted us to please do so.

"We’d like to reassure everyone that this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

"We are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident. We understand that this incident has caused alarm in the local area, but rest assured, we’re doing everything we can to progress the investigation."