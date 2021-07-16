Bradford schoolteacher's anti-racism lessons shared around UK

Play video

Video report by Katie Oscroft

A maths teacher from Bradford says some black pupils are scared to go to school following the racist abuse levelled at three England players following the European Championship final.

Patrice McCalla devised an anti-racism lesson in response to comments on social media - towards the black players who missed penalties. The classes have now been picked up nationwide.

Patrice told ITV News: "A lot of teachers were talking about some of their students, black students in particular scared to come into school.

"I thought we have a diverse set of students and if I was feeling quite overwhelmed by it they were probably feeling quite overwhelmed as well.

"I thought it was really important we were collectively proactive in giving this response."

Cath Proud, the principle at Bradford Forster School, said: "Marcus Rashford had already been part of our discussions in schools through lockdown.

"He has become a person we can reference to look at as a good example."

However, former footballer Lutel James, said it shouldn't be down to individual schools to decide when they teach pupils about racism.

He said: "Within the education framework it should be embedded in the framework, no knee jerk reactions."