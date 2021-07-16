A woman from Bradford who was four times over the drug-driving limit when she crashed on the M60 has been sentenced to 12 months in jail suspended for two years.

Crystal Ward, 27, was filming herself driving at 88mph on Snapchat before she crashed into a barrier on the motorway the footage showed her dashboard - including her speedometer - and had loud music playing in the background on the approach to the motorway.

Ward hit the barrier at the speed which threw her from the driver’s seat - and ripped the engine block from the car.

Another driver collided with the engine on the fourth lane of the carriageway but only damaged a tyre.

Ward pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to drug driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance.