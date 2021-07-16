Play video

Humber Bridge Opening - 1981

Tomorrow marks 40 years since the Humber Bridge was opened by Queen Elizabeth II.

As a result, ITV Calendar have looked through the archives to watch how the famous landmark was opened.

A special programme was broadcast by Yorkshire Television called "The Majestic Bridge" with Richard Whiteley, Audrey Russel and Geoff Druett all commentating on the momentous occasion.

The Queen remarked how opening the bridge completed a "hat-trick" of suspension bridge openings for her, having previously opened the bridge of the River Forth and the River Severn.

She said that the bridge was a "splendid advertisement" for British engineering.