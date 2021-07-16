Play video

Video report by David Hirst

A serious incident investigation is expected to be carried out into the circumstances surrounding a Bradford woman's miscarriage and claims she almost lost her life after quarantining at a hotel in London.

Amna Bibi was 34 weeks pregnant when she arrived at the hotel from Pakistan with her family, the NHS investigation will examine claims that she was prevented from attending hospital for a vital ultrasound scan.

Ms Bibi had been to Pakistan to visit her father who was ill, the family had to stay there for five months because of Covid travel restrictions before returning and staying at a special quarantine hotel because the country is on the UK's red travel list.

Whilst at the hotel Amna developed complications, she attended check-ups at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich but says she wasn't allowed to leave the hotel for a third time to go back for a vital scan.

Three days later she was rushed in for an emergency caesarian and her baby was stillborn; she says she had to spend four days in intensive care after the surgery.

She said: "I feel this shouldn't really happen. I have no words to describe this."

"I lost my baby and I was this close to losing my life. Today it's me, tomorrow it could be anyone else."

An investigation will now look at the alleged decision to deny her that scan.

The Bradford MP Naz Shah has raised the issue in Parliament.

Naz Shah, the MP for Bradford West, says she's "horrified" by Amna's ordeal. She's raised the issue in parliament and this week held a meeting with a junior health minister who she says told her that an NHS serious incident review will be launched.

Ms Shah said: "I'm hoping when the review reports back it will acknowledge that there were failings, that she should have been allowed a scan.

"This one is very much with the hotel quarantining system to have somebody who is making a decision on somebody who's clearly got complications. For Amna it's not just about her loss but that it doesn't happen to anybody else."

The Department of Health and Social Care has said they are responsible for providing medical support in a quarantine hotel, they said in a statement: "The quarantine measures we have in place are minimising the risk of variants coming into the UK and in turn, safeguarding the hard-won progress of our vaccination programme.

"We expect hotels to provide onsite medical assessments by fully qualified healthcare professionals to ensure guests receive any treatment they need."

IHG Hotels & Resorts, which owns the O2 Intercontinental Hotel in Greenwich - where Amna and her family were quarantined - said: "We are unable to comment on any matter relating to our guests due to confidentiality. And the approach to and management of quarantine hotel facilities is a matter for the Department of Health and Social Care."

The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust referred ITV News to the DHSC when asked for a comment.