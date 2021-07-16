Leeds Festival 2021: Event announces Covid-19 entry requirements

Leeds Festival has announced entry requirements for this year's event, which will take place over the last weekend of August.

The festival will ask all ticket holders aged 11 and over to demonstrate their Covid-19 status before entering the festival.

Festival-goers will have to prove that they have either:

Proof of full vaccination (with the second dose at least 14 days prior to the festival)

Proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test taken prior to travel on the day of arrival

Proof of natural immunity based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the festival

The full details of how entry to the festival at Bramham Park can be found on the Festival Website.

Leeds Festival is one of the only large music events taking place this year, with many other festivals choosing not to go ahead over fears of last-minute closures.