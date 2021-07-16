The Great Yorkshire Show 2021: A look back at this year's event

Play video

The Great Yorkshire Show returned this year after a one-year absence because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Farmers, traders, royals and members of the public have all enjoyed the largest agricultural show in England as the event moved to four days, rather than the usual three, to accommodate the smaller than average crowds.

The show was given the royal seal of approval on Thursday, July 15 when Prince Charles attended the event along with the Duchess of Cornwall.

The royal couple were greeted by staff and stewards and shown around the event which is one of the biggest in the farming calendar.

Great Yorkshire Show 2021 Highlights:

The horse shows are always a highlight of the Great Yorkshire Show, but spectators were given an extra treat when one of the riders proposed to his girlfriend at the end of their performance.

The Brook Brothers, who are just six and three years old, were the two youngest sheep handlers at the Great Yorkshire Show this year.

The boys had practised hard and grandfather and coach Peter Ellis is 'very proud' that they will be competing in event.

He said: "It is the best in the country - only the best of the best sheep are there. So it's a real competition. It is a hard thing to do to stand in the ring in front of everybody."

The Yorkshire Shepherdess and star of Channel 5's ''Our Yorkshire Farm", Amanda Owen attended the event on the first day.

She spoke to to ITV News about how great it is to be back at the show after such a tough year.

