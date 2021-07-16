Three Huddersfield sex offenders jailed for over 40 years

Three sex offenders from Huddersfield have been jailed for a combined total of 41 years after targeting a young girl on her paper rounds.

Banaras Hussain, 44, Talish Ahmed, 41, and Mohammed Akram, 44, were all sentenced at Leeds Crown Court after being found guilty of the historical sexual offences.

The men were all sentenced after being convicted as part of West Yorkshire Police’s long-running Operation Tendersea enquiry, which was established to investigate the non- recent sexual abuse of young girls.

Hussain was sentenced to 18 years for two offences of rape against a female aged under 16; Ahmed was sentenced to 10 years for the rape of a female aged under 16 and Akram was sentenced to 13 years for two offences of rape and an offence of indecent assault.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the victim had first been targeted when she had been spotted on her paper rounds wearing school uniform at the age of just 12 years old.

DCI Ian Thornes, of the Kirklees District Safeguarding Unit, said: "These strong sentences reflect the gravity of these men’s crimes against a young, innocent girl who they abused in the most appalling fashion.

"I hope these convictions again demonstrate to victims that we will do all we possibly can to help you seek justice no matter when the crimes were committed. We do put victim’s needs at the heart of every investigation and thoroughly investigate all reports made to us."