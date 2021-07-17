Police investigating Boston murder release first picture of 21 year old victim

Police investigating a suspected murder in Boston have released the first picture of the 21 year old victim.

Christopher Higgs, from Spalding, was found with stab wounds at the property on Portland Street in the town. He died at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: " We can confirm that the victim was 21-year-old Christopher Higgs, of Spalding. His family have asked for privacy at this difficult time."

Charlie Stevenson, aged 20, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder. She appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Friday 16 July.

DCI Richard Myszczyszyn from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit said: “We are still appealing for information and I’d urge anybody who hasn’t yet contacted us to please do so.

We’d like to reassure everyone that this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public. We are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident. We understand that this incident has caused alarm in the local area, but rest assured, we’re doing everything we can to progress the investigation."