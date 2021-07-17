Featherstone Rovers win 1895 Cup Final after beating York City Knights

Featherstone Rovers have beaten the York City Knights 41-36 to win the 1895 Cup Final on a blisteringly hot afternoon at Wembley.

A wonderful game of rugby league ebbed and flowed with both teams contributing to a match that proved a wonderful advert for the sport.

Featherstone led 22-10 at half time, but after the break York scored two quick tries to bring the scores level. That proved a wake-up call for Featherstone, who soon re-established their lead - running in three successive tries.

York though proved worthy finalists and had the last word when Perry Whiteley's lung bursting length of the field try gave the scoreline more than a modicum of respectability.

Around 45,000 rugby league fans are at Wembley today - the biggest crowd at a rugby league event since the Super League Grand Final in 2019.

The majority have travelled down from Yorkshire, with three of the four teams competing at the Challenge Cup final and 1895 Cup final hailing from the broad acres.

Castleford Tigers will play St Helens in rugby league's showpiece cup competition, the Challenge Cup.

Castleford have only won the Challenge Cup on four previous occasions, the first in 1935 and most recently in 1986.

This week head coach Daryl Powell - who will leave the club at the end of the season to join Warrington after eight years in the job - invited two members of that 86 winning team to speak to the Cas class of 2021.

Castleford will be aiming to avenge their 23-10 defeat to Leeds in the Challenge Cup in 2014, but will be the underdogs against a St Helens team who've lost only two matches all season.

Chris Dawkes caught up with the Tigers as they prepare for today's match.

Castleford fan Nick Kennedy has cycled all 216 miles from Castleford's Wheldon Road stadium to Wembley to raise money for Physical Disability rugby league. Nick is the captain of the Castleford Tigers PDRL team.

The last time York were at Wembley was in 1931, when they lost to Halifax in the Challenge Cup final. It's 38 years since Featherstone were winning the Challenge Cup at Wembley, beating Hull FC 14-12.

However the game itself was only given the green light to go ahead this morning. Both teams had reported positive COVID tests in the past 48 hours which has meant that a number of players and Featherstone head coach James Webster have had to self isolate and will miss the match.