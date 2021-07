Play video

Former professional footballers have teamed up against veterans in Bridlington in memory of two soldiers from the same Yorkshire regiment who took their own lives within weeks of one another.

George Ellis

Damon Hakin

George Ellis and Damon Hakin's families were at the game - in the hope of highlighting male suicide. Michael Billington has been speaking to Damon's stepfather Dean Massey, Paul Matson from Hull4Heroes and George's father Adrian Ellis.