Police colleagues ride 106.6 miles in memory of 'brother in blue Aky’
Friends and colleagues of a police officer who took his own life three years ago have been raising awareness of mental health with their annual bike ride.
Mick Atkinson, known as Aky, was an officer in the North Yorkshire dog section. He died in October 2018.
Since then, his colleagues have organised various charity events to remember him and to raise awareness - this latest ride covering 106.6 miles - which was his collar number.
Around 80 officers, staff, volunteers, and friends and family of Aky and the wider policing family took to the roads of Yorkshire to take part in this year’s ‘Tour de Aky’,
At 20 miles along the route, the group also paused for a moment to remember another much-loved colleague, friend, and brother in blue, Sergeant 0020 Michael Tinsley, who died July 12th.
Again, 20 miles was chosen in honour of Mikes’s collar number with many of the riders wearing black armbands bearing the number 20 on and his name in tribute to him.
To date the Tour de Aky family have raised nearly £40,000 for worthy causes with the profits generated by this year’s event going to Mind mental health charity, the Yorkshire Air Amublance and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Organiser and Aky's best friend, Pierre Olesqui describes him as 'larger than life' and the 'centre of a party'
"Everyone went towards him because of his personality. I used to joke he was more of a celebrity at Headingley stadium that some of the players because everybody knew him. Aky was a larger than life character really, somebody you'd never think would be struggling with the demons he was struggling with."
Donations can be made at Tour de Ak