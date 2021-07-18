Police seek man over violent assault with a traffic cone

Detectives in Leeds have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify over an incident where a man was attacked with a traffic cone and seriously injured.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was knocked unconscious and left with facial fractures when he was assaulted with the cone in Compton Road, Harehills, at about 7.30pm on July 2nd.

Do you recognise this man? Credit: West Yorkshire Police

The incident is being treated as Section 18 wounding with intent.

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture is asked to ring 101 quoting crime reference 13210332487 or Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.