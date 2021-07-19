Hull City Council gives go-ahead for cruise terminal to be built in city

Hull City Council has given the go-ahead for a cruise terminal to be built at Sammy's Point in the city.

It is estimated that the services to build the terminal will cost around £100,000 and will take place during 2021-2025.

Councillor Daren Hale, Leader of Hull City Council said: "In order to progress the new cruise terminal project, we require the services of specialist marine engineers and architects with knowledge and experience in designing and delivering cruise infrastructure.

"This support will assist the council at this stage in developing this important project that will not only benefit Hull but the entire Yorkshire and Lincolnshire region.

"Being the exit and entry point for Europe, a cruise terminal is a logical development for Hull’s proud maritime tradition."