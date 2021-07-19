Morrisons to trial unmanned store outside Bradford headquarters

Morrisons to trial an unmanned store outside its Bradford headquarters after research found 43% of Brits want minimal contact during their shopping experience.

The store will have no tills and will allow customers to collect their groceries and leave immediately after scanning a key in the Morrisons app upon arrival - cameras will track the products they select and then debit their account.

Research by Ubamarket also found that 62% of people want to complete their supermarket shop in under 20 minutes.

4 in 10 People don't want to use cash anymore whilst shopping.

34% Of people say that self-service checkouts cause them anxiety over hygiene concerns.

Will Broome, CEO of Ubamarket said: "The research clearly shows that the Coronavirus pandemic has completely transformed both retailer and consumer behaviour- in particular when it comes to purchasing their goods.

"The pandemic has raised huge questions around hygiene and safety, with particular concerns around consumer confidence.

"This fluctuation in shopping habits has further highlighted a number of pre-existing problems with the shopping experience in Britain, with a huge proportion of Brits now feeling that their shopping experience is outdated."

He added: "Paying for your shopping in-app will drastically reduce your exposure to potentially dangerous interactions as there is no need to stand in queues or use the tills.

"Ultimately, if retailers are willing to implement retail technology, we could make the weekly shop far more safe and hygienic for everybody in the UK."