North Yorkshire sex offender jailed for arranging to rape 4-year-old girl

A man from Ripon has been convicted of nine child sex offences after an online sting by North Yorkshire Police.

John Noble, 36, was given a 14-year-sentence after pleading guilty to arranging to rape a four-year-old girl and other sexual offences.

The court heard how Noble arranged the sexual assaults online between March and April 2021 and was then arrested by police whilst attending a pre-arranged meeting.

Police have said there was never a real-life victim and no children were ever in any danger.

Noble was also charged with breaching the conditions of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which was issued in 2019, by trying to arrange for the four-year-old girl and a baby to stay over at his home.

Detective Sergeant Lee Allenby, of the Online Abuse and Exploitation Team, said: "This was a particularly distressing case where Noble, a man who had already been caught by the police and put before the courts just a couple of years ago, had purchased items for a baby as well as sexual items to facilitate the abuse on the four-year-old girl.

"Noble simply could not resist acting on his sexual deviancy towards children. It is frightening to think that he was actively arranging to rape a child."

An NSPCC spokesperson said: "Noble thought he had arranged to meet and sexually abuse a four-year-old girl and this demonstrates the significant threat he poses to children.

"The fact that offenders like Noble can use the internet as a tool to indulge in their abhorrent desires proves the need for stronger legislation and regulation of online tech sites."