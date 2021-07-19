Police appeal after motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Whitby

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash near Whitby on Sunday 18 July.

The rider, a man in his 30s from Hull, was thrown from his bike into a roadside ditch on the B1416 whilst travelling from Sneaton towards the Woodsmith Mine.

He was airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have said that prior to the collision the rider, who was on a Yamaha, had been travelling with a yellow Triumph Speed Triple motorcycle.

Officers are urging anyone who saw the collision, or the two motorcycles as they travelled from the direction of Ruswarp and Whitby – or has any dashcam footage that may assist the investigation – to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 12210162898.