Some bin collections in Doncaster cancelled due to Covid isolations

Green bin collections in Doncaster have been temporarily suspended from July 26 due to staff shortages as a result of Covid-19 isolations.

The council said that a significant number of staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or are close contacts of those who have.

The national shortage of HGV drivers means there is a shortage of agency workers, according to the council, meaning that they have had to focus on maintaining refuse and recycling services.

Cllr Mark Houlbrook, Portfolio Holder for Sustainability and Waste, said: "The safety of staff members and the general public must take priority."It is a balancing act to safeguard everyone’s safety against the risks of Covid-19 and making sure the bins are collected. However, as we have fewer staff members, this will mean that black and blue (recycling) bin collections will be prioritised.

"We hope that the staff members affected make a full and speedy recovery. Suez and Doncaster will be frequently monitoring the situation and will regularly update residents. We ask for the public’s patience at this time."

The council have said they hope to re-start collections as soon as possible.