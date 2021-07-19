Three incidents in Yorkshire waterways on hottest weekend of the year

Play video

Video report by Martin Fisher

Two people have been found dead and one person is missing after getting into difficulty in the water across Yorkshire as England experienced the hottest day of the year so far.

Temperatures across the country soared over 30°C in parts of the country, prompting warnings from the Met Office.

The body of a man in his 50s was recovered from the River Ouse, close to the Water End Bridge in York yesterday evening.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted: "Officers attended the scene, along with the fire and ambulance services, after being contacted by kayakers shortly before 5pm.

"While formal identification is yet to take place, we believe we know the identity of the deceased but are awaiting confirmation. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this very sad time."

Emergency Services were called to Crookes Valley Park last night. Credit: MEN Media

The body of a man has also been found in Sheffield at Crookes Valley Park - emergency services were called to the park at 7:31pm last night after reports of a man getting into difficulty.

The man's body was recovered by the underwater dive team just before midnight.

Formal identification of the man is yet to take place, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Sheffield Councillor Alison Teal, Executive Member for Parks and Leisure, Sustainable Neighbourhoods, Wellbeing, Parks and Leisure, said: "This is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts are with everyone affected. We are in contact with the emergency services, who attended yesterday evening.

"While we don’t yet know the full details of what happened, we need to remind people – please, please, don’t swim in the water at Crookes Valley Park.

"There are signs up at the park and we ask people to stay out of the water, which is not safe for swimming.

"We know some people do want to swim outdoors, especially in this heat, but it’s really important that it’s in a safe location."

A second search is underway at Pudneys Park in Wakefield. Credit: ITV News

Meanwhile, a major search operation is underway at the Pugneys Water Park in Wakefield.

Police were called at 1.13pm yesterday (Sunday) after a report of a male in difficulty in the water.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services attended and an initial search of the lake was carried out to no gain."

"Enquiries are continuing at the scene and an underwater search is now in progress."