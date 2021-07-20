Body of 15-year-old boy recovered from canal in Knottingley

The body of a 15-year-old boy has been recovered from a canal in Knottingley. West Yorkshire Police were called to Stocking Lane at around 5.30pm on Tuesday 20 July when there were reports of concern about a teenager in the water. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and his family are being supported by specialist officers.

The 15 year old is the fourth person to lose his life in open water in the region during the heatwave over the last three days.

An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances by West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, and detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at around the above time, or who may have information about how the boy ended up in the water. Detective Chief Inspector Tony Nicholson, said: “This has been a tragic incident in which a boy has sadly lost his life and I would like to advise people of the dangers posed by open water.“Even on days as hot as we have had recently, canals can still be very cold and cold water can cause cramps in even the strongest swimmers.“Currents created by boats and water movements around locks and weirs can also be dangerous. There may also be items lurking beneath the surface that could cause injury.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.