Corey Dobbe Death: Crimestoppers renew £5000 appeal for information

The charity Crimestoppers is renewing its appeal for information about Moise Djuku in connection with the murder of Corey Dobbe in Hull.

The charity is offering a reward of £5,000 for information that leads to Mr Djuku being arrested and said that information given so far has led to a number of new lines of enquiry for police.

Corey Dobbe, 23, was stabbed on June 13, he was found by emergency services suffering "serious injuries" after the incident in Harleston Close and died at the scene.

Corey Dobbe. Credit: Family Photo

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis, of Humberside Police, said: "Throughout the course of the investigation detectives have been working tirelessly around the clock following up on lines of enquiry provided to us.

"There has been a huge police operation surrounding this investigation and I’d like to thank members of the public for their continued support throughout the investigation.

"I would ask again for anyone who knows where Moise Djuku is to come forward and give us that vital information."

Information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, people can also contact Humberside Police directly on 101 quoting reference 16/60891/21.