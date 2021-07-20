Play video

Video report by Martin Fisher

Around 1000 worshippers have attended the Grand Mosque in Sheffield as it held its first non-socially distanced prayers since it opened.

The prayers were also used to celebrate Eid al-Aha, a celebration that was cancelled in parts of the region last year when the Tier system of coronavirus restrictions was introduced hours before.

Imam Osama, from the Sheffield Grand Mosque, said: "Eid is a day of celebration. Eid is a day where as families we can get together indoors and outdoors and a time which we will remember and for many, this is a long wait of over 18 months people have been able to see their families been able to resume their activities which were before Covid."

Morning prayers was very busy at Sheffield Grand Mosque this morning. Credit: ITV News

Eid - as it is commonly known - is one of the biggest celebrations in the Muslim calendar.

The Islamic celebrations and lifting of restrictions come as the UK records the highest levels of Covid cases since the peak of the second wave back in January 2021.

Charities and health bodies have called for caution and have urged people to celebrate in a limited way.

Dr Hina Shahid, chairwoman of the Muslim Doctors Association, said: "Both indoor and outdoor celebrations could potentially impact Muslim families and individuals so I would urge that Eid ul Adha celebrations are again limited, the last thing we want is for festivities to become super spreader events.

"There remain increased risks from Covid-19 infection in the community and in light of the evidence of increasing transmission, there needs to be a sensible approach in celebrations, minimising risks to vulnerable people, continuing with hand and respiratory hygiene and wearing face masks in crowded places."

Dr Habib Naqvi, director of the NHS Race and Health Observatory, said keeping well throughout the celebrations will mean "adapting usual religious and cultural practices".

He continued: "This is particularly important for protecting vulnerable people who are shielding because of underlying health conditions as well as family, friends and carers of those who are most vulnerable.

"Asian and black communities remain particularly vulnerable and disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 virus.

"The wide mixing of households and people of all ages, without restrictions, means this risk sadly remains."

Islamic Relief called for worshippers to be mindful of the daily rising cases and also warned against hugging and praying too close together.

This "ideally means avoiding hugging, resisting praying shoulder to shoulder and wearing a mask where possible", said charity director Tufail Hussain.

He added: "We know that a lot of Muslim families live with elderly parents or grandparents so it is important we keep them in our thoughts when attending Eid celebrations throughout the week, especially if we are planning on attending larger-scale events, where there might be a higher chance of catching Covid."