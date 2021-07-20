The Hull New Theatre has announced rescheduled dates for 'Six-The Musical' - after a covid outbreak in the cast cancelled this week's show.

The hit musical telling the lives of the wives of Henry VIII will be in Hull from 5-10 April 2022, the original production was due to start today in front of full capacity crowds.

The theatre has wished the cast a speedy recovery and have said that ticket holders will be contacted by Hull New Theatre as soon as possible.

They have also said that tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

Six was nominated for five Olivier Awards when it debuted on the West End in 2019 and has since gone on to have tours across the UK, USA and appear on Broadway.