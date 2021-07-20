Man killed in Market Rasen after collision between two cars and lorry

A man in his 30s has died after a collision between two cars and a lorry in Market Rasen in the early hours of July 20.

The victim, who was driving a X-type Jaguar, died at the scene after his car crashed with a white Vauxhall Ampera and a white-curtain-sided Renault truck on the A15.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage of the collision, which happened near Caenby Corner at around 5.56am.

A section of the road is currently closed and police have said it will open again this afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 62 of July 20.