Leeds has the highest number of people in England isolating because they have been a close contact of someone with Covid-19, according to the latest NHS data.

Over 9,400 people were "pinged" by the NHS Test and Trace App from the week beginning July 1 in the city, with just 479 people reporting symptoms to the app in the same time period.

The figures come as there is growing concern that businesses will have to keep closing as staff members are told to self-isolate.

There are also high numbers of people isolating in other parts of West Yorkshire, over 3,000 in Wakefield and over 1,000 in Bradford, Kirklees and Calderdale.

Emma Pullen, who runs a hair salon in Halifax, has had to close her shop on Sunday after one staff member tested positive and others were pinged from other close contacts.

She said: "It's so stressful because you don't know what to do for the best, I've not tested positive, I've not shown any symptoms and neither has my other stylist who has been pinged by track and trace.

"It is frustrating because I feel like I could work, but I don't want to put anyone else's health in danger so that's why I've taken the decision to close."

Businesses have called for clarity after the prime minister announced a "small number" of doubled-jabbed critical workers will not have to self-isolate if they have been "pinged".

Boris Johnson resisted widespread calls to announce a more wide-reaching change to the rules to reduce the number of people in isolation as the NHS, retailers, suppliers and businesses continued to struggle.

But Mr Johnson said he would "protect crucial services", suggesting the exception would cover hospital and care home staff, or those working in the supply of food, electricity and medicines, and transport, defence and borders.

Criag Tiffany's pest control business has been badly affected by Covid-19 isolations

From August 16 in England, those who have been double-vaccinated and under-18s will no longer have to isolate if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 unless they display symptoms, yet businesses say they cannot wait that long.

The British Retail Consortium called for clarity on who would be exempt and said retail workers and suppliers should be included for the “vital role” they have played in the pandemic.