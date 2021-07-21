A Chihuahua which was found injured and abandoned on the streets of Roundhay is now ready to find a new home.

Seven-year-old Biggie was underweight and had a bad eye infection when he was discovered, but has been nursed back to health by the Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Leeds.

Biggie after being found and before his recovery at the Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre. Credit: Dogs Trust

Amanda Sands, Rehoming Centre Manager at the Dogs Trust in Leeds said: “When he first came to us, Biggie was a little underweight but thanks to a special doggy diet, he has built up his strength and we are now in the fortunate position of being able to look for a potential new home for him. He still has some ongoing medical issues which can be managed at home, and the team can chat about this in more detail with potential owners."

Throughout Biggie's time of recovery unfortunately no previous owner contacted the centre to claim him.

It is vital that we change the tale for dogs like Biggie and want to remind dog owners that if they aren’t coping with their pet, to get in touch with us. We want to be there for dogs and their owners when they need us most, whether this is helping with advice or assisting dog owners in making the difficult decision to give their dog over for adoption. Amanda Sands, Rehoming Centre Manager

You can find out more about Biggie on the Dogs Trust website.