Timetables are being reduced for buses in Hull and Scarborough due to a high number of drivers self-isolating who have been "pinged" by the NHS Test and Trace app.

East Yorkshire Buses say new drivers are having to self-isolate each day, putting services at risk.

The temporary changes to the timetable will be introduced from 26 July. The company says it will help "provide a more predictable service for customers."

Buses will run less frequently, with services on some routes running every 15 minutes instead of every 10.

During most of the pandemic, we’ve had the occasional person having to self-isolate, but that was manageable. Over the last few weeks, however, we’ve been seeing new drivers getting “pinged” every day, and they’ve had to isolate immediately, meaning we’ve been unable to run all journeys. Ben Gilligan, Area Director

The company said: “Temporarily reducing some of our most frequent timetables will mean we can provide a more reliable service for our customers. We apologise for the disruption our passengers have seen over the last few weeks, and we hope customers understand that we’re doing our be st to run as many buses as we can under very difficult circumstances. Throughout the pandemic we have put in many measures to keep our colleagues and customers safe, and we will continue to do this even though all legal Covid restrictions have now been lifted.”

Passengers can view the new timetable on the East Yorkshire Bus company website.