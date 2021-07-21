Empty shops on our high streets - what is being done to help?

Play video

Several big name chain stores have disappeared from our town centres in recent months - leaving holes on what were once busy shopping streets.

This includes Whitefriargate in Hull. Almost half of the shops there are empty and it is not just because of the loss of large chains.

Almost half of the shops on Whitefriargate in Hull are empty. Credit: ITV Calendar

We are seeing a slight rise in the number of empty units. Covid has played a part in that but we do feel that the tables are turning. As you look down the street we've got some great independents that are emerging and trading really well. We've lost Arcadia Group, we've lost Debenhams but we really need to start focusing on good retail that's coming into the city. Kathryn Shillito, Hull Business Improvement District

ITV Calendar surveyed the street to see how many units are trading. It is a repeat of research we carried out five years ago.

44% of shops on Whitefriargate are empty

Out of 45 shops, 20 are empty. Five more than last time we did this survey.

There are some signs of recovery. The Department for Work and Pensions is taking the ground floor of the former Marks and Spencer as a centre to help people back into work but longer term the whole shop will be much harder to fill.

We don't see this as being one occupier. That market isn't there so we do see this being a sub-divided a bit, so it's allowing smaller independents to come into a street which was historically way out of the pricing range where this was the prime retail core of Hull city centre but our view is that the retail core and the high street isn't dead. It has a very bright future. Dominic Gibbons, Developer, Wykeland

Another sign of recovery is footfall. Last month back to where it was 18 months ago.

£7m the amount of funding the council has secured to regenerate the area.

The council is applying for a further £19.5m from the government to continue this work.

We do have a plan and you'll see when you go there that there's shops being worked on, there's shops coming back into use so the fact that there is activity there, lots of commercial activity, lots of people buying up property so people see the vision and they're investing because they know that we've got a commitment to Whitefriargate. Cllr Daren Hale, Hull City Council

ITV Calendar spoke to retail expert Clare Bailey about how high streets can recover from the effects of the pandemic.