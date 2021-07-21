A doctor leading the Covid-19 vaccination programme in West Yorkshire is urging people to book their jabs as figures for coronavirus hospital admissions rise across the region.

The latest data from NHS England shows 176 patients were being treated for coronavirus in hospitals across West Yorkshire last week (12-18 July) - more than four times the figure at the end of May when 42 people were being treated. In intensive care, there were 26 patients in the region's hospitals last week, compared to 11 two months ago.

176 People receiving treatment for Covid-19 in West Yorkshire hospitals last week (12-18 July)

At the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which operates hospitals in Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury, patient admissions for Covid-19 more than doubled in a week - from 21 on 8 July, to 45 on 15 July.

Health chiefs have also raised concerns about younger age groups making up a higher proportion of those being admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

46% Number of Covid-19 patients aged under 45 at hospitals in Leeds last week (12-18 July)

29% Number of Covid-19 patients aged under 35 at hospitals in Leeds last week (12-18 July)

14% Number of Covid-19 patients aged under 25 at hospitals in Leeds last week (12-18 July)

Senior Responsible Officer for the West Yorkshire Vaccination Programme, Dr Phil Wood, said: “We have seen week-on-week rises in hospital admissions for coronavirus stretching back several weeks now and it’s vitally important that people realise Covid-19 is definitely not over.

“I think there is a mistaken belief that only people who are elderly or have a pre-existing health condition will need hospital treatment for Covid-19, but as the figures show, this is not the case - this virus can affect anyone.

“I know from the conversations I’ve had with staff and patients that a significant proportion of people hospitalised with Covid-19 are either unvaccinated or have not had their second dose, particularly in the younger age groups."