New calls for people across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire to donate blood plasma

There are new calls for people across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire to donate their blood plasma to help the thousands who rely on it for a wide range of life-saving treatments.

After a break of more than 20 years the NHS has started sourcing plasma from the UK population again, having been previously reliant on overseas imports.

A ban on UK plasma donation was imposed in 1998 due to prevalence of the human variant of BSE, commonly known as 'mad cow disease', but it was lifted earlier this year after the Medicine's Regulator deemed the risk was now negligible.

But there are concerns that after such a long pause, most of the public are unaware they can be potential donors.

The process, which takes around 45 minutes, is a little different to giving blood. While plasma is extracted, the donor's red blood cells are actually returned to them, which means they do not need to be replenished.

2,500 people in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire rely on blood plasma donations.

Now the NHS is looking for thousands more to step up and make these life-changing contributions.

Alison Dent who is the Barnsley Plasma Donor Centre Manager says people who donate plasma save lives.

What is blood plasma used for?

Plasma transfusions can help the blood to clot and also replace dangerous substances in the patient’s own plasma. Plasma is commonly given to trauma, burn and shock patients, as well as people with severe liver disease or multiple clotting factor deficiencies. It helps boost the patient's blood volume.

How can I donate?

There are donation centres at the following places in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire:

Barnsley

Sheffield

Scunthorpe

Huddersfield

Leeds

Bradford

More information on donating blood plasma can be found here.