Businesses struggle as 50,000 pinged in our region in seven days

Play video

As cases of Covid-19 rise across the region there are fresh calls to look again at the isolation rules designed to stop the spread, with some businesses saying that they are struggling to stay open.

Weekly figures reveal a record number of people received notifications from the NHS Covid-19 app, informing them they should self-isolate.

50,000 the number of people pinged in the region in seven days.

Leeds has the highest number of people being pinged in the country.

Leeds: 9245

Sheffield: 7398

East Riding of Yorkshire: 4494

Doncaster: 4164

Wakefield: 3863

Bradford: 3270

York: 3253

Kirklees: 2695

North East Lincolnshire: 2378

Lincoln: 2135

Harrogate: 1808

North Lincolnshire: 1520

East Lindsey: 1443

Calderdale: 1358

Chesterfield: 1270

Scarborough: 1221

Selby: 864

West Lindsey: 310

Large businesses say they are trying to cope with the impact by trying to bringing in people to cover for those isolating but for small businesses it is not an option.

Hairdresser Marcello Moccia, who owns three salons across the region, says most of his staff are isolating.

Play video

It comes as retailers warn the 'pingdemic' could lead to disruption to food supplies.