Businesses struggle as 50,000 pinged in our region in seven days

As cases of Covid-19 rise across the region there are fresh calls to look again at the isolation rules designed to stop the spread, with some businesses saying that they are struggling to stay open. 

Weekly figures reveal a record number of people received notifications from the NHS Covid-19 app, informing them they should self-isolate.

Leeds has the highest number of people being pinged in the country.

  • Leeds: 9245

  • Sheffield: 7398

  • East Riding of Yorkshire: 4494

  • Doncaster: 4164

  • Wakefield: 3863

  • Bradford: 3270

  • York: 3253

  • Kirklees: 2695

  • North East Lincolnshire: 2378

  • Lincoln: 2135

  • Harrogate: 1808

  • North Lincolnshire: 1520

  • East Lindsey: 1443

  • Calderdale: 1358

  • Chesterfield: 1270

  • Scarborough: 1221

  • Selby: 864

  • West Lindsey: 310

Large businesses say they are trying to cope with the impact by trying to bringing in people to cover for those isolating but for small businesses it is not an option.

Hairdresser Marcello Moccia, who owns three salons across the region, says most of his staff are isolating.

It comes as retailers warn the 'pingdemic' could lead to disruption to food supplies.

