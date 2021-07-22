Businesses struggle as 50,000 pinged in our region in seven days
As cases of Covid-19 rise across the region there are fresh calls to look again at the isolation rules designed to stop the spread, with some businesses saying that they are struggling to stay open.
Weekly figures reveal a record number of people received notifications from the NHS Covid-19 app, informing them they should self-isolate.
Leeds has the highest number of people being pinged in the country.
Leeds: 9245
Sheffield: 7398
East Riding of Yorkshire: 4494
Doncaster: 4164
Wakefield: 3863
Bradford: 3270
York: 3253
Kirklees: 2695
North East Lincolnshire: 2378
Lincoln: 2135
Harrogate: 1808
North Lincolnshire: 1520
East Lindsey: 1443
Calderdale: 1358
Chesterfield: 1270
Scarborough: 1221
Selby: 864
West Lindsey: 310
Large businesses say they are trying to cope with the impact by trying to bringing in people to cover for those isolating but for small businesses it is not an option.
Hairdresser Marcello Moccia, who owns three salons across the region, says most of his staff are isolating.
It comes as retailers warn the 'pingdemic' could lead to disruption to food supplies.