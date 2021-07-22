Family of Jessica Lawson still searching for answers six years since her death

Play video

Tony Lawson speaks to Duncan Wood

The father of a schoolgirl from Hull who died six years ago on a trip to France says he is still desperate for answers as to how his daughter drowned at an activity centre.

Jessica was one of 24 pupils from Wolfreton School in Hull on a supervised visit to the centre in the Massif central region of France in 2015.

Three teachers were accompanying the group when they went swimming in the lake. 20 of the children were on a pontoon when it overturned, twice the recommended number.

Jessica was recovered from the water but she did not survive. An inquest into her death is still on hold until the outcome of an investigation by French authorities.

Jessica's parents, Tony and Brenda Lawson who set up a foundation in her name, couldn't face staying in the home they shared with their daughter in Hull and now live in Portugal.