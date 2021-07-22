Region's sports figures demand overhaul of how concussion is treated in sport

Play video

Watch Jon Hill's report.

Veteran sports figures from our region are demanding a radical overhaul of how concussion is treated in sport to try and reduce the risk of brain injuries in high contact games like football and rugby league.

They have spoken out as MPs found multiple failings and concluded urgent action is needed by government and sporting bodies to try and cut the risk of brain injuries.

This includes 78-year-old Ken Wagstaff, who in the 1960s and 70s, formed a formidable partnership with his friend and team-mate Chris Chilton, the club's record goal scorer.

Chris died in May, aged 77. He had been suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Although there has been no inquest to determine whether heading a ball did lead ultimately to his illnesses it is the question that torments his friends and family.

When you go back to those days the ball was very heavy and especially when it got wet. Seriously, Chillo was a marvellous header of a football but obviously it has a lot to do with it. Ken Wagstaff

It has led to more pressure to try and establish once and for all whether heading can lead to dementia.

Today's parliamentary inquiry has concluded that the the government should revamp the concussion protocol used in sports, as organisations can no longer be left to "mark their own homework."

The report from the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee of MPs called for the government to oversee the introduction of a coherent UK-wide minimum concussion protocol within the next year, mirroring the approach taken in Scotland.

It also called for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to be more closely involved in sport, with committee chair Julian Knight accusing it of a "dereliction of duty" in leaving it to sports to manage risks themselves.

The report recommended HSE works with sports organisations to establish a national framework for the reporting of sports injuries by July 2022.

Within a year of that, all sports should be required to report any event that might lead to an acquired brain injury, the report said.