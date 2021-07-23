Police officers are warning of travel disruption in Goole from Friday 23 July as they work to safely dispose of an unexploded World War Two bomb in the area.

On Thursday, 22 July, Humberside Police responded to reports that an unexploded bomb had been found at a new housing development on Rawcliffe Road in Goole, just off the M62.

Experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal have been at the site since Thursday night and are making plans to safely detonate the live bomb within the next 24 hours.

A number of homes nearby have been evacuated as a precaution. An extended cordon will be in place from 8pm on Friday night and the East and Westbound carriageways of the M62 (between junctions 35 and 37) will be closed, as well as a section of the A614.

Those closures will remain in place until the device is successfully detonated, which officers believe to be at some time on Saturday 24 July.

Police are asking those living or staying in the wider immediate area to remain indoors from 8pm on Friday and businesses within the cordoned area will be asked to close until the works have been completed.

TRAVEL DISRUPTION

Road diversions will be in place across all affected roads from 8pm on Friday. Drivers using the M62 should visit the Highways England website for further information.

Drivers travelling Eastbound for the south of the River Ouse would need to leave the M62 at junction 35 and junction 34 if they are travelling north of the river. Drivers using the Westbound carriageway along the M62 would need to leave at junction 37.

Additional road closures in the area include Tom Pudding Way at the Capitol Park Roundabout , Rawcliffe Road at the Airmyn Roundabout (Glews), Rawcliffe Road at the New Potter Grange junction

A temporary 1600 metre vertical no-fly zone will also be enforced, affecting air travel in the area until at least midday on Satrurday.